Have a frightful good time at Fright Nights Haunted House

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 12 years, StageCenter Theatre has put on a good scare for a good cause at their Fright Nights Haunted House.

This year will be no different. The theme is “Ghost Ship,” so gather your friends and prepare for a spooky good time.

The Haunted House is open for business for three weekends in the month of October, starting on Friday, Oct. 14 and ending the Monday of Halloween, Oct. 31. It’s open from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. $10 cash or credit.

Proceeds from tickets sales will support StageCenter Theatre and Trinity Oaks StarKids.

“We have the props. We love to do it, but we don’t want to keep the money. We want to give it to someone who can put it to good use,” StageCenter Ticketing Liaison Cindy Roberts said.

Fright Nights is a non-touch Haunted House. This means the actors will not touch customers, and in return, customers are not allowed to touch them.

StageCenter also asks that guests come in groups of four people or less, to make for the optimal scaring experience. Chaperones are required for kids ages 13 and younger.

“You know your own children,” Roberts said.

