Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning.

According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved.

Officials say some lanes will be shut down for a while following the multi-vehicle crash. They’re asking drivers avoid that area west of Hearne.

