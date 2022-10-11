Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne

By Karla Castillo
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning.

According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved.

Officials say some lanes will be shut down for a while following the multi-vehicle crash. They’re asking drivers avoid that area west of Hearne.

