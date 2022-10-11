Nearly 6 decades later, Bill Hoppers continues to impact the sidelines

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bill Hoppers has been a fixture on sidelines of football games for almost 60 seasons. According to the Texas High School Coaches Association, out of their over 25,000 members, Hoppers is in the top 0.4%.

The A&M Consolidated defensive coordinator once wanted to be a head coach but nearly 6 decades in, Hoppers knows where he is supposed to be.

“I think I am starting my 58th this year, if I can count that high,” laughed Hoppers. “Years and years ago, I said I am just going to be the best assistant I possibly can and do the best job I can do.”

Former Bryan Football head coach, Ross Rogers, brought Hoppers onto his staff at Giddings in 1988 but the two’s history starts before then.

“My dad hired Coach Hoppers in 1965 in Alice but I knew Coach Hoppers from the 60′s in Palestine,” exclaimed Rogers. “He was close friends with my cousins so I’ve known Coach Hoppers for a long time.”

Ross and Bill shined for four straight seasons at Consol, winning the state championship in 1991. Hopper’s defense’s dominated those years.

“That’s an accomplishment for the kids and I really enjoyed being a part of that and we’ve had some really good defenses,” said Hoppers.

Today, Lee Fedora is the Tigers head coach. It’s a job he learned to love back when he played for Hoppers himself.

“I don’t think I would be where I am in my coaching profession without his mentorship and Coach Rogers mentorship when I played for them,” said Fedora. “I was very excited to get him on my staff.”

Fedora convinced Hoppers to join him at Waco Robinson in 2003 and then to Navasota where the duo claimed two undefeated state championships in 2012 and 2014. Again, under Hoppers, the Rattlers defense also dominated.

“I remember things through Coach Hop sometimes he told me ‘we may not need this kid but this kid needs us,” said Fedora. “He cared about you. He loved you. He was like a father out there.”

It’s that kind of care that keeps Coach Hoppers on the sideline with Fedora today.

“I enjoy it, I enjoy the kids, I enjoy the competition and when I get to that point when I don’t want to do it anymore then I am gon’ hang it up,” Hoppers said when asked about retirement.

Even though he never got his head coaching gig, it’s a path Hoppers wouldn’t change.

“I take a lot of pride in being the assistant coach. ... I still work because I have no hobbies, I don’t fish , I don’t hunt, I just enjoy working,” exclaimed Hoppers.

