Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday.

Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.

The grand-opening consisted of a presentation on Orthodyne, a tour of the lab and speeches from Belgium and Brazos Valley leaders.

CEO of Orthodyne, Eric Steel, told KBTX they started the process with Texas A&M back in 2020, but he had no idea it would take off so quickly and open as soon as two years later.

“Its pretty amazing because our University in where we are in Belgium has a corporation with Texas A&M so it’s a great opportunity for us,” said Steel. “This was the plan since we started. We wanted to be able to say we were in the middle of all our customers, you know, in the Texas triangle.”

Steel explained that most of their Texas customers come from Austin, Houston and Dallas.

As Orthodyne continues to grow, Steel said he’d like to add more employees.

“Being here at the TIPS [Texas A&M Institute for Preclinical Studies] building at Texas A&M is nice because I know we will be able to teach many people about our company,” said Steel. “We look forward to the next steps of sales and helping Texas with our engineering.”

To learn more about Orthodyne, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.