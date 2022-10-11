Standoff continues over Brazos County’s proposed tax rate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County commissioners held yet another public hearing to discuss the county’s proposed tax rate on Monday afternoon.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Precinct 2 Commissioner Russ Ford are still standing their ground on what they think the tax rate should be and declined to attend the meeting.

The tax rate standoff has been ongoing since late August and early September when a proposed tax rate of $.48 was approved. Both commissioners Russ Ford and Steve Aldrich vocalized their opinion that the rate was too high for taxpayers in our area. Since then, if the tax rate was on the agenda, both commissioners refused to show up. If they did, it would mean they would have to vote on it.

On Sept. 27, Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and the commissioners in favor of the proposed tax rate made an offer of $.47 instead. Both Commissioner Ford and Aldrich said they would only accept a compromised rate of $0.44, which would be a neutral rate for property owners.

Ford told KBTX he is pushing towards an improved tax rate for taxpayers in our county because of the pandemic and high inflation within the last few years.

“Even at my age and my level in life, we have to tighten up every now and then because times are a little bit hard,” said Ford. “People in our community are being hit hard all around with costs. All we’re asking is to raise efficiencies instead of raising more tax money. We’re asking to raise efficiencies instead of raising more tax money.”

Judge Duane Peters said he and the other county commissioners are trying to compromise the best they can. Although, he said there isn’t much more he can do beyond what’s already being offered.

“For me to come out and fully support something, that number [$.47] is about the bottom for me,” Peters said.

Peters told KBTX the rate goes below $.47 it would disturb the county’s reserve fund balance.

“We used to have enough [money] coming in that we’d be able to keep that balance high. That’s not going to happen with the no new revenue rate,” said Peters. “If it doesn’t affect us now, it will in the upcoming years. We are just trying to be prepared for the future of our county. We’re going to have to discontinue many services people just expect.”

Ford said that’s where he strongly disagrees. He believes there will be enough money for the county’s needs with any lower tax rate.

“Commissioner Aldrich has done a lot of research with an auditor and it turns out we’ve always had a surplus at the end of the budget year. So, if those numbers stayed the same, even at the no new revenue rate, we’d still have a $2 million dollar surplus at the end of the year,” said Ford.

On Oct. 21, the ‘no new revenue rate’ of $.429 will go into full effect if there is no compromise.

