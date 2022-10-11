Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers have identified the man who was shot to death by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop in September.

As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the incident happened during a traffic stop on Sept. 14 shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Highway 64 and County Road 4125. Valdez, who spoke with us later that day, said Randall was shot by a deputy and was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace. He said the Texas Rangers were called in to investigate, and the deputy was put on administrative leave. Valdez then asked for prayer for all involved and said that he could not legally say any more about the investigation.

Mike Randall’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses. His cousin Bo Frizzell says, “Mike was a father, a good man. He was literally a small town country boy just trying to live life.”

Autoplay Caption

Sept. 14 interview with Sheriff Valdez regarding the shooting:

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight on Sept. 14

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.