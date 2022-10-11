Treat of the Day: College Station A Team Athletes medal at Special Olympics Fall Classic

College Station A Team athletes Alex, Ian, Abena, Weston, Cade and Sami, all won medals during the Special Olympics Fall Classic held in College Station.
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station A Team athletes Alex, Ian, Abena, Weston, Cade and Sami, all won medals during the Special Olympics Fall Classic held in College Station.

The Fall Classic included sports like swimming, softball, and golf.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6 South
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

It was possible thanks to the team at Texas A&M's Small Animal Teaching Hospital
Treat of the Day: Ferret received lifesaving pacemaker at Texas A&M
It was possible thanks to the team at Texas A&M's Small Animal Teaching Hospital
Treat of the Day: Ferret receives lifesaving pacemaker
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Food Challenge Teams take home several awards from the State Fair
Treat of the Day: Brazos County Food Challenge Teams take home several awards from the State Fair
Treat of the Day: Bryan Fire Department welcomes new graduates
Treat of the Day: Bryan Fire Department welcomes new graduates