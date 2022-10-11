Treat of the Day: College Station A Team Athletes medal at Special Olympics Fall Classic
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station A Team athletes Alex, Ian, Abena, Weston, Cade and Sami, all won medals during the Special Olympics Fall Classic held in College Station.
The Fall Classic included sports like swimming, softball, and golf.
