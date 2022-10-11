Tropical Storm Karl forms in the southern Gulf of Mexico

No direct impacts to Texas expected
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the Monday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center, we now have Tropical Storm Karl in the Bay of Campeche.

Tropical Storm Karl has formed over the Bay of Campeche. Aircraft and scatterometer data show a closed circulation with a relatively large radius of maximum winds and a broad area of light and variable winds near the center. The Air Force Hurricane Hunter reconnaissance aircraft found believable SFMR wind speeds of 35 kt and flight-level winds up to 46 kt while investigating the system.

Tuesday afternoon update from the NHC

Karl will move north and west for a short time, but upper level winds are expected to “block” this sytem from having any Texas impact. A southwestward turn is then expected, and a landfall somewhere in Northeast Mexico is expected by the end of the week.

