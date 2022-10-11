Voterpalooza event helping resigter voters in Bryan/College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station want to make sure their community is prepared ahead of Tuesday’s voter registration deadline.

Voterpalooza provided nonpartisan locations around Aggieland to vote.

Locations that people are still able to register at are:

Texas A&M University MSC – (7 am – 11:59 pm)

Larry J. Ringer Library – (9 am – 8 pm)

Clara B. Mounce Public Library – (9 am – 7 pm)

The 101 - (5 pm – 10 pm)

The MSC Voterpalooza was overseen by the Texas Aggie Democrats. President Christopher Livaudais said that they just want to give people as much access as possible in order for their voices to be heard.

“It is one of the ways we’re able to impact things, especially at the local level where there aren’t that many voters there aren’t that many people that vote in general. I think it’s important for the younger generation to be involved and have some say in who’s governing us,” said Livaudais.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24. Election day is Nov. 8.

