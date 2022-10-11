Voterpalooza event helping resigter voters in Bryan/College Station

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station want to make sure their community is prepared ahead of Tuesday’s voter registration deadline.

Voterpalooza provided nonpartisan locations around Aggieland to vote.

Locations that people are still able to register at are:

  • Texas A&M University MSC – (7 am – 11:59 pm)
  • Larry J. Ringer Library – (9 am – 8 pm)
  • Clara B. Mounce Public Library – (9 am – 7 pm)
  • The 101 - (5 pm – 10 pm)

The MSC Voterpalooza was overseen by the Texas Aggie Democrats. President Christopher Livaudais said that they just want to give people as much access as possible in order for their voices to be heard.

“It is one of the ways we’re able to impact things, especially at the local level where there aren’t that many voters there aren’t that many people that vote in general. I think it’s important for the younger generation to be involved and have some say in who’s governing us,” said Livaudais.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24. Election day is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6 South
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout

Latest News

September 20, 2020 is National Voter Registration Day.
Register to vote in a few simple steps
The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday
Brazos County Election Administration Office preparing for election day
A proposal to bring the Thomas Park pool back is will be on the ballot for November’s election.
Residents hopeful neighborhood pool returns with bond proposal
Planning ahead will make voting as seamless as possible.
One thing to make voting this year quicker and easier