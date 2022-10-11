Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley encourages inclusivity for jobseekers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is a staple in the community for offering several services for anyone wanting to find a job, including people with disabilities.

October is National Disability Employee Awareness Month, and Barbara Clemmons with Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley says this month helps employers learn about how people with disabilities can contribute to the workforce.

Clemmons says they will have a panel discussion and hiring event on Thursday, which will be open to all. She says, however, the main focus will be on people with disabilities.

“It opens up the opportunity for them to meet with employers, to find employment, and people need to understand that individuals with disabilities can really contribute to the workforce. That’s very important,” said Clemmons.

A hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. at 3991 E 29th Street in Bryan.

