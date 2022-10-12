A&M Consolidated drops four set decision to Magnolia

A&M Consolidated drops four set decision to Magnolia
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Volleyball team dropped its third straight district match Tuesday night in a four set decision to Magnolia 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 19-25.

A&M Consolidated will step back on the court on Friday when they will travel to College Station to take on the Lady Cougars in the ‘Same Town’ Showdown. First serve is set for 5pm at Cougar Gym.

