Anderson-Shiro leaning heavily on sophomore Connor Daley as the Owls make playoff push

Connor Daley plays quarterback and defensive back for the Anderson-Shiro Owls.
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Brad Hodges and his Anderson-Shiro Owls (5-3, 1-2) suffered their second District 12-3A Division II loss last Friday at the hands of New Waverly 35-12, but despite the setback Connor Daley turned in some impressive numbers.

The sophomore seldom steps off the field during a game.

As the Owls quarterback he threw for 153 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another 50 yards and scored the team’s only points of the first half against the Bulldogs.

On defense he had 6 tackles and 2 interceptions from his defensive back position.

Connor knows he has some talented players around him and says while playing both ways keeps him busy, it also puts him in some valuable learning situations.

“Being a defense of back you see the quarterbacks eyes a lot better and it makes you realize that on our fence they see my eyes so you’ve got to be smart about your decisions,” said Daley.

“It seems like the Iron Man is a little bit of a dying breed this day, but he really personifies that,” added Hodges, the Owls Head Football Coach. “In the past we haven’t necessarily played our quarterback on both ways but he’s got the skills and the ability that we just about can’t keep him off the field so he has been great to have out there and it’s good as his play has been his leader ship has been even better, so it’s pretty impressive from a sophomore,” wrapped up Hodges.

For the season Connor has thrown for 626 yards and 6 touchdowns, while rushing for 179 yards and 2 TDs. Daley has also been on the receiving end of a pair of passes for 54 yards while scoring a touchdown.

Defensively Connor has registered 31 tackles including a tackle for loss. He has 3 interceptions and 10 pass break ups so far this year.

The Owls will be in Warren (2-4, 0-2) on Friday night looking to even their district record knowing they need to stack some wins with only four regular season games left.

Anderson Shiro is looking to return to the playoffs after missing out on the postseason in 2021.

