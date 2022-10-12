Brazos County Commissioners discuss how to spend ARPA funds

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Commissioners met Tuesday to discuss what to do with COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan.

The county has about $42.5 million to spend.

One thing all the commissioners agree on is the need for a new medical examiner’s office. According to the meeting’s agenda, $24 million is budgeted for that.

Monday, Commissioner Russ Fold joined First News at 4 and told us that some money originally set aside for broadband access would now help pay for the medical examiner’s office. Tuesday, Judge Duane Peters said that wasn’t the case.

“It wasn’t to the medical examiner’s office it was actually to BISD. That’s where we moved the money,” said Peters.

The money will be used to help with a remodel of the old Bryan ISD administration building.

Commissioners also agreed on some projects that won’t be getting funded.

Peters says, “once you run out of money... you run out of money.”

The judge said they prioritized what was best for Brazos County when making cuts.

Commissioners have until December 2024 to decide what to do with the funds. The funds must be spent by 2026.

