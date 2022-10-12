Brazos Valley Sobering Center pilot program set to begin in November

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members met Tuesday to discuss the next steps of bringing a sobering center to the Brazos Valley.

The Sobering Center Committee is set to bring a Safe Alternative For Everyone (S.A.F.E) pilot program in late November.

The goal of the sobering center is to provide adults under the influence of alcohol or other substances an opportunity to sober up in an alternative temporary safe haven other than a hospital or jail cell.

“If it’s a public intoxication where an officer would have initially called a loved one or a friend to say hey come pick up your friend, they’ve had a little too much to drink or they may be impaired then that is where the sobering center would come in,” said Nancy Winn, chair of the sobering center committee.

Making the mission possible will take cooperation and collaboration from local and county entities, volunteers, and community partners.

“The city & county currently have equipment & resources needed to run and operate a pilot program which is a temporary location to demonstrate the operation and collect data to support and sustain the future establishment,” said Winn. “The private sector will fund the pilot program as needed. The staff to operate the pilot program are volunteers who are already in the field or in training and there are several community partners collaborating to make this event happen.”

Winn says one key component of the program is education.

“We feel that the community needs to become aware of prevention and intervention and strategies that we can implement to make our communities safer.”

The center could also provide financial relief to taxpayers by freeing up law enforcement, medical personnel, and first responders for other duties. Kevin Stuart, Brazos County Chief Deputy of Corrections says the center will also free up jail space.

“We book in close to 400 public intoxication arrests every year and in law enforcement, our purpose is to serve the community,” said Stuart.

Stuart says the main goal of the program is to provide people with the help that they need as an alternative to jail.

“Really the bigger picture is if you get an early intervention then potentially you help someone with their substance abuse and they don’t repeat and return to jail and that’s the ultimate goal,” said Stuart.

Winn says the center also be modeled after a similar program being operated in Houston at the Houston Recovery Center.

