Bryan ISD School Board President talks next steps following transportation facility approval

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD School Board President Mark McCall says the district is ready to move forward with it’s plans for the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex following approval from the Bryan City Council.

McCall joined KBTX First News at Four to talk about the next steps the district will take when it comes to beginning construction.

“We can move forward with plans to improve our facilities, create safe working environments for the auxiliary services, and the transportation center,” McCall said.

“We can move our focus from an administrative standpoint back on student performance.”

McCall said most of the construction plans have been approved, but there will likely be some other follow-ups when the school board meets again next week before construction will begin.

McCall also spoke about the plans for the Bryan ISD Education Foundation to distribute around 50 teacher grants worth around $80,000 on Thursday, October 13.

Those grants go to teachers who have applied for the money.

“As a former educator, as a seventh-grade teacher, there was always one more thing that I wanted to do,” he said. “Maybe it was a field trip, maybe it was bringing in something special to the classroom that wasn’t part of the original curriculum, but it was a great extension activity and something that could have the potential to have that dramatic impact or that big impact and sometimes its small things that make a huge difference. The teachers are in control of that money and they get the chance to shine and be creative.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.