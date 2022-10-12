Bryan ISD School Board President talks next steps following transportation facility approval

Bryan ISD School Board President Mark McCall says the district is ready to move forward with it’s plans for the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex
KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle and Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD School Board President Mark McCall says the district is ready to move forward with it’s plans for the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex following approval from the Bryan City Council.

McCall joined KBTX First News at Four to talk about the next steps the district will take when it comes to beginning construction.

“We can move forward with plans to improve our facilities, create safe working environments for the auxiliary services, and the transportation center,” McCall said.

“We can move our focus from an administrative standpoint back on student performance.”

McCall said most of the construction plans have been approved, but there will likely be some other follow-ups when the school board meets again next week before construction will begin.

McCall also spoke about the plans for the Bryan ISD Education Foundation to distribute around 50 teacher grants worth around $80,000 on Thursday, October 13.

Those grants go to teachers who have applied for the money.

“As a former educator, as a seventh-grade teacher, there was always one more thing that I wanted to do,” he said. “Maybe it was a field trip, maybe it was bringing in something special to the classroom that wasn’t part of the original curriculum, but it was a great extension activity and something that could have the potential to have that dramatic impact or that big impact and sometimes its small things that make a huge difference. The teachers are in control of that money and they get the chance to shine and be creative.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
In an unprecedented move, City of Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske is speaking out about claims...
Bryan police chief says defunding claims made by mayoral candidate inaccurate

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
National Night Out Navasota
Navasota to host National Night Out
Navasota to host National Night Out
Navasota to host National Night Out