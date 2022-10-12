Coach Schlossnagle relying on player leadership in second fall season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Saturday Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle and the Aggie baseball team will be in action at Olsen Field for an exhibition game against Lamar.

The Aggies are coming off their deepest College World Series run ever and Coach Schloss is excited that this year’s team has some leadership. Meaning he talks less and the veterans are leading the younger players. Texas A&M has six of nine position players back including Austin Bost, Trevor Werner and Brett Minnich.

“We talk about coach fed and player lead,” Head Coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “I think that’s great, and that’s what we hope to establish over time where you have a good core group of returning players that can help integrate the new players. (There’s times) during the course of practice where you’ll see peer instruction going on and that’s really cool and really awesome.”

“Last fall everybody was new to everybody,” Left handed pitcher Will Johnston said. “This year we have a solid group of returners that have not only been here a year but know what the coaching staff wants and is looking for and it makes it that much easier.”

The Aggies have two exhibitions this fall. One this Saturday at 1:00 p.m. and then the 28th against Sam Houston. Both are free admission.

