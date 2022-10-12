College Station F.D. hires more firefighters, EMTs with federal grant

The $1,942,269 grant will cover the first three years of employment.
(Photo by College Station Fire Department)
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department announced they were awarded nearly $2 million to hire seven new firefighters and paramedics.

The “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response” grant is administered through FEMA.

College Station Fire said the grant will cover all of the costs associated with the seven new hires for a total of three years.

CSFD Battalion Chief Michael Clements and Emergency Management Coordinator Tradd Mills applied for the grant, citing rapid growth within the city limits of College Station.

The department said the additional staffing will help cover an increase in rescue and medical calls.

The grant will also allow CSFD to improve customer service and reduce a financial burden on taxpayers, according to the department.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
In an unprecedented move, City of Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske is speaking out about claims...
Bryan police chief says defunding claims made by mayoral candidate inaccurate

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
The updated list of Burn Bans in the Brazos Valley as of October 12, 2022.
With addition of Leon County, over half of the Brazos Valley under burn bans
Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley
Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley
Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley
Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley