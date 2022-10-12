College Station F.D. hires more firefighters, EMTs with federal grant

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Fire Department announced they were awarded nearly $2 million to hire seven new firefighters and paramedics.

The “Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response” grant is administered through FEMA.

College Station Fire said the grant will cover all of the costs associated with the seven new hires for a total of three years.

CSFD Battalion Chief Michael Clements and Emergency Management Coordinator Tradd Mills applied for the grant, citing rapid growth within the city limits of College Station.

The department said the additional staffing will help cover an increase in rescue and medical calls.

The grant will also allow CSFD to improve customer service and reduce a financial burden on taxpayers, according to the department.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.