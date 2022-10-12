College Station volleyball sweeps Montgomery

College Station volleyball team huddle
College Station volleyball team huddle(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Montgomery 25-14, 25-12, 25-18 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Lady Cougars move to 25-15 overall and 7-3 in District 21-5A. Montgomery is still winless in district play.

Avery Psencik led the Lady Cougars with 8 kills. Ava Martindale had a team-high 19 digs. Cameryn Kimes chipped in 14 digs and 4 aces. Carson Thiebaud had 4 blocks, and Blair Thiebaud led the way with 21 assists and 6 aces.

College Station will be back at home this Friday for a crosstown showdown with A&M Consolidated.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6 South
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout

Latest News

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston readies for three road & night games
voter registration in bcs
voter registration in bcs
Treat of the Day: College Station A Team Athletes medal at Special Olympics Fall Classic
Treat of the Day, October 11, 2022
Gilbert named to PFF College Defensive Team of the Week - clipped version
Gilbert named to PFF College Defensive Team of the Week - clipped version