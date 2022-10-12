College Station volleyball sweeps Montgomery
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Montgomery 25-14, 25-12, 25-18 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym.
The Lady Cougars move to 25-15 overall and 7-3 in District 21-5A. Montgomery is still winless in district play.
Avery Psencik led the Lady Cougars with 8 kills. Ava Martindale had a team-high 19 digs. Cameryn Kimes chipped in 14 digs and 4 aces. Carson Thiebaud had 4 blocks, and Blair Thiebaud led the way with 21 assists and 6 aces.
College Station will be back at home this Friday for a crosstown showdown with A&M Consolidated.
