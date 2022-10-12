Fire under control at College Station apartment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station.

The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes.

At least one unit has water damage, according to Battalion Chief Mike Clements, but most of the fire damage is contained to the exterior of the building.

It’s unclear what started the blaze but firefighters said they had to rescue two residents who were unable to exit the building because of a blocked door.

No injuries were reported.

Those residents who are temporarily displaced are receiving assistance.

The fire is reported under control now with possible rescues involved. Please continue to avoid the area as College Station Firefighters continue to work on the scene. — College Station Firefighters Local 4511 (@CSFirefighters) October 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.