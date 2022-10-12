Fire under control at College Station apartment complex

College Station firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane.
By Rusty Surette and Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station.

The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes.

At least one unit has water damage, according to Battalion Chief Mike Clements, but most of the fire damage is contained to the exterior of the building.

It’s unclear what started the blaze but firefighters said they had to rescue two residents who were unable to exit the building because of a blocked door.

No injuries were reported.

Those residents who are temporarily displaced are receiving assistance.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

