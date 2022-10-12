It’s a spooktacular time at the Navasota Morgue Haunted House

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Put on your brave face, because there are new frights lurking around every corner at the Navasota City Morgue Haunted House.

The owner of Circle P Antiques has always had the idea to host a Haunted House for the community and attract visitors from out of town. Using the old Navasota City Morgue building, he decided to team up with the theatre department at Navasota High School to create this spooktacular attraction for the Halloween season.

Rattler Theatre Director Stephanie Fitzsimon says every room of the Haunted House has a different ghost story that accompanies it.

“The students know the stories. We’ve done this cool characterization with them where they learned how to improvise and interact with the crowd, and most importantly, they know how to scare you,” Fitzsimon said.

Proceeds from the Haunted House will benefit the Navasota High School Theatre Company and Circle P Antiques.

“You’re helping our theatre department and a local company as well,” Fitzsimon said.

Not into spooky season? There’s still fun to be had! Near the haunted house will be a bounce house, a fortune teller, food trucks and mead from Wildflyer Meadery.

You can visit the haunted house Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. until midnight.

