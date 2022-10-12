Make a difference during Brazos Valley Gives

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A community-wide giving event is back for another year of local philanthropy.

Brazos Valley Gives is 18 hours of online giving that aims to raise critical funding and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the Brazos Valley. Powered by the Community Foundation, Brazos Valley Gives provides citizens and businesses with an easy platform to support the mission and good works of local nonprofit organizations.

Community Foundation President Patricia Gerling joined The Three to talk about goals for this year’s event.

During its inaugural year in 2019, over 100 nonprofits received $363,686.

Last year in 2021, donors rallied to raise $928,190 and donated 11,006 volunteer hours to support the good works of 154 nonprofit organizations.

This year, the Brazos Valley Gives team says the goal is $1 million.

Th event is being held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. CST.

Brazos Valley Gives is virtual, meaning you can make your donations on the website here.

To learn more about how you can give where you live, watch the video above.

