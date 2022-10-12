Miss Texas makes history, inspires thousands as she prepares for Miss America

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - She’s a law school graduate, nonprofit CEO, social media influencer, entrepreneur and Miss Texas.

Averie Bishop became the 85th Miss Texas in June, but she said it still doesn’t feel real.

“It feels like I am going through the ropes, doing the job, meeting thousands of people and children, going to events and appearances and doing interviews and still it just feels so surreal,” Bishop said.

Bishop competed in the Miss Texas competition for three years before winning the crown and sash. Along with securing those coveted accessories, she became the first Asian-American woman to wear them. She said she’s dreamed for years about accomplishing great things like this.

“Little 6-year-old Averie dreamed for a very long time simply to be in a place where she got to serve her community and represent as many people in the Lone Star State, so you can say it’s been two decades, I guess,” Bishop said.

The Miss Texas Organization is a part of the Miss America Organization where service is one of the main pillars. It’s also something Bishop has been passionate about before she started competing in the Miss Texas Organization in 2019.

One of her duties throughout her reign is to promote her social impact initiative “Y’all Means All.” It’s a diversity and inclusion effort that the titleholder expands in multiple ways.

One is through school programs. She teaches students about what it means to respect everyone by using a metaphor about growing your own garden. She also promotes the initiative through her own nonprofit where she raises scholarships for first-generation students in Texas and South East Asia.

Miss Texas is also a part of the anti-hate and discrimination council for the City of Dallas where she’s one of the youngest members.

”I’m hoping that by simply existing as Miss Texas and being the first Asian-American woman, I’m inspiring and empowering other young women and individuals to take that step to doing what it is they want to do, and help them convince themselves that they deserve to take up space as well,” Bishop said.

Bishop said serving others is also the driving force behind her Miss America preparation.

“I’ve given almost 50 school programs, traveled across the Lone Star State and have been on 25 flights in the past two months,” Bishop said. “It is go, go, go, getting my hands dirty, speaking with the community members, advocating in the positions that I have .”

Throughout her travel and service work, Miss Texas said it’s also important for her to advocate for mental health and be transparent about her own journey. Along with being the first Asian-American titleholder, she’s a first-generation college graduate. Bishop said being the first can be lonely.

“As I lead this life that looks very glamorous, that looks like I’m doing something time and time again, that at the end of the day I’m always so happy to break the barriers around the stigma of mental health, especially in the Asian American, Pacific Islander community,” Bishop said.

The history-making titleholder is excited to bring her wisdom, experiences and knowledge to the Miss America competition in December. Whether advocating for the community or giving her best on stage, Bishop said her mission is to show others that their dreams are possible.

“There is so much good work you can do, and it only takes you to take the first step to start that good work,” Bishop said.

