Multiple grass fires reported on FM 974 in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are working on multiple grass fires along a one-mile stretch of FM 974 on the northeast side of Brazos County.

According to radio traffic, some of the fires are near the Edge community near Alexander Road and Della Love Road.

Fire departments from across Brazos County and Grimes County have been requested to respond to the area for assistance.

It’s unclear at the moment what started the fires.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.