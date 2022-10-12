Navasota to host National Night Out

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department and the City of Navasota invites the public to participate in National Night Out on Oct. 18, by hosting a block party for their neighborhood.

“The general public can come out to the Navasota Library,” said Bobbie Ullrich, City of Navasota Marketing & Communications Director. “The community is welcome to join the event. We also have our local neighborhood putting on National Night Out for their neighbors. We have 10 stops organized. This is the time to get out there and engage and get to know them.”

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work.

“This is a night for Navasota to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity,” said Interim Chief of Police, Mike Mize. “National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”

“I love when the community can come together and celebrate but this one is particularly special because I think it’s really important that we continue to engage with our local law enforcement,” Ullrich said.

To register, or for more information, contact Navasota Police Department at 936-825-6124. The deadline to register is noon on Oct. 14.

