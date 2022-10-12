North Dakota high court: Judge should revisit abortion order

FILE - Protestors rallying for abortion rights in North Dakota in May 2022. A North Dakota...
FILE - Protestors rallying for abortion rights in North Dakota in May 2022. A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision.(KFYR-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota judge who refused to allow the state’s abortion ban to take effect while a clinic’s legal challenge is pending has been ordered to take another look at that decision.

The state Supreme Court late Tuesday ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh the clinic’s chances of succeeding and reconsider whether his earlier decision was correct. Romanick last month denied a request to lift his stay of a law banning abortion while a challenge to the law’s constitutionality is pending.

The Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s only abortion clinic, argues that the state’s constitution grants a right to abortion. Attorney General Drew Wrigley’s argued that the judge didn’t sufficiently consider whether the clinic’s suit would succeed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
In an unprecedented move, City of Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske is speaking out about claims...
Bryan police chief says defunding claims made by mayoral candidate inaccurate

Latest News

The list of Burn Bans for the Brazos Valley as of October 12, 2022.
With addition of Leon County, over half of the Brazos Valley under burn bans
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South...
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park
A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
Civil rights activists attacked while walking her dog