Rudder looking to snap two game losing streak

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder (2-4) is looking to snap a two game losing streak, but their next opponent is Lake Creek who is a top ten team and undefeated at 7-0.

The Rangers are coming off a 24-10 loss to Huntsville which Head Coach Eric Ezar said was disappointing because they beat them last year.

The goal for Rudder this season is to win a playoff game. In order to make the playoffs the Rangers probably need to win three of their last four games.

“I told the kids that each week in college and high school there’s always some big upset, and we know they’re like six in the state or something like that and we have a chance to go shock the world,” Head Coach Eric Ezar said. “That’s what we’ve been doing in this program since we got here. A lot of people never though Rudder would make the playoffs... we did. People never thought we could have a winning season.. we did, so I don’t think anything is out of our realm.”

Rudder is on the road Friday night. They kick-off at Lake Creek at 7:30 p.m.

