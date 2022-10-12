Rudder looking to snap two game losing streak

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder (2-4) is looking to snap a two game losing streak, but their next opponent is Lake Creek who is a top ten team and undefeated at 7-0.

The Rangers are coming off a 24-10 loss to Huntsville which Head Coach Eric Ezar said was disappointing because they beat them last year.

The goal for Rudder this season is to win a playoff game. In order to make the playoffs the Rangers probably need to win three of their last four games.

“I told the kids that each week in college and high school there’s always some big upset, and we know they’re like six in the state or something like that and we have a chance to go shock the world,” Head Coach Eric Ezar said. “That’s what we’ve been doing in this program since we got here. A lot of people never though Rudder would make the playoffs... we did. People never thought we could have a winning season.. we did, so I don’t think anything is out of our realm.”

Rudder is on the road Friday night. They kick-off at Lake Creek at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
In an unprecedented move, City of Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske is speaking out about claims...
Bryan police chief says defunding claims made by mayoral candidate inaccurate

Latest News

A&M Consolidated prepares for district road game against Leander on Friday
Coach Schloss relying on player leadership in second season
Coach Schloss relying on player leadership in second season
Coach Schlossnagle relying on player leadership in second fall season
Connor Daley plays quarterback and defensive back for the Anderson-Shiro Owls.
Anderson-Shiro leaning heavily on sophomore Connor Daley as the Owls make playoff push