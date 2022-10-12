Rudder volleyball comes up short against Brenham

The Brenham and Rudder volleyball teams shake hands before their match at The Armory.
By Nicole Griffith and Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder volleyball team lost to Brenham 25-22, 20-25, 25-27, 16-25 Tuesday night at the Armory.

The Lady Rangers fall to 30-14 and 2-8 in District 21-5A. The Cubbettes move to 28-12 and 9-1 in district play, good for first place in the standings.

Londyn Singleton led the Lady Rangers with 12 kills and 12 digs. Neeley Rutledge added 9 kills,15 digs, and 4 aces. Allison Layton had 6 kills and 3 blocks. Charity Rayford had 5 kills and 2 blocks. Reagan Aponte led the way with 38 assists, 5 kills, and 12 digs. Addison Benavidez added 14 digs, and Gabby Baker chipped in 21 digs.

Rudder will hit the road to take on Magnolia on Friday. Brenham will host Lake Creek on Friday.

