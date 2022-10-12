Sam Houston readies for three road & night games

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston football team will step back on the football field Saturday. The Bearkats are 2-2 and struggling offensively to score points this season.

The Kats are coming off a 17-16 come from behind win against SFA in the Battle of the Piney Woods. The most points they scored so far this season was 27 at home against Texas A&M Commerce.

Head Coach K.C. Keeler and the Bearkats will be on the road this weekend heading to Richmond to take on (23) Eastern Kentucky. It’s the first of three straight night games and all in different time zones.

“We’re going to be getting back at 5:00, 6:00, 7:00 in the morning.. three straight weekends in a row and we’re playing really good opponents starting off with Eastern Kentucky,” Keeler said. “It’s just part of the challenge, and I like to put it out there for the guys. We’re not going to duck it. What we’re trying to do is hard, and I think that’s a good thing. It’s a good motivator.”

Sam Houston and Eastern Kentucky kick-off Saturday at 5:00 p.m. on ESPN+. Sam beat EKU last year 42-28.

