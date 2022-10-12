Starbucks customers can now earn miles at Delta Airlines

Starbucks customers can now earn Delta SkyMiles under new loyalty program partnership.
Starbucks customers can now earn Delta SkyMiles under new loyalty program partnership.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) – Starbucks customers can now earn Delta Skymiles.

The coffee chain is partnering with Delta Airlines and awarding one mile for every dollar spent at Starbucks.

As an additional perk, on days members are scheduled to fly Delta, they will earn double stars, or reward points, on their Starbucks orders.

The brands have two of the most popular loyalty programs in the U.S. Starbucks has more than 27 million members in the country, while Delta has about 100 million global members

Customers must first link their Starbucks Rewards and Delta Skymiles accounts on online to start getting miles on purchases at the U.S. Starbucks locations.

Starbucks’ newest perk to its loyalty program comes as rival Dunkin’ recently revamped its program. Under it, members have to earn more points to redeem a free drink reward, which has sparked some outrage among members.

