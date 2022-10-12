Treat of the Day: Brazos County Food Challenge Teams take home several awards from the State Fair

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Food Challenge Teams did awesome at the State Fair of Texas.

Jr. Champion Team - Kitchen Heroes: Luke Smith, Avery Stevenson, and Brynlee Binford

Jr. Reserve Champion Team - Cookateers: Lainey Dodd, Lance McGarr, Jake Long and Logan Sherod

Sr. Reserve Champion Team - Kitchen Devils Caitlin Smith, Carson Dodd, Ethan Long, and Mark McGarr

Congratulations to all of the kids bringing back awards to the Brazos Valley.

