Treat of the Day: Brazos County Food Challenge Teams take home several awards from the State Fair
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Food Challenge Teams did awesome at the State Fair of Texas.
Jr. Champion Team - Kitchen Heroes: Luke Smith, Avery Stevenson, and Brynlee Binford
Jr. Reserve Champion Team - Cookateers: Lainey Dodd, Lance McGarr, Jake Long and Logan Sherod
Sr. Reserve Champion Team - Kitchen Devils Caitlin Smith, Carson Dodd, Ethan Long, and Mark McGarr
Congratulations to all of the kids bringing back awards to the Brazos Valley.
