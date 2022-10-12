Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians earn all-region orchestra

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A total of 58 A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School musicians earned spots on the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 Symphony or String Orchestras.

Students will perform with the Region 8 concert at Baylor University on Dec. 10.

CSISD students who earned chairs in one of the all-region orchestras are listed below.

Students with (*) have advanced to the area auditions and will audition for a spot in one of the Texas All-State Orchestras.

Symphony Orchestra (Chair)

Violin Christina Yum (4), AMCHS Andrew Kim (9), CSHS* Sashi Kulatilaka (10), CSHS* Chloe Choi (11), AMCHS Deyu Li (12), AMCHS* Anna Kimber (13), CSHS* Kyler Larsen (15), AMCHS* Eric Wang (16), CSHS* Jerry Hsieh (18), CSHS* Sammy Shankar (19), AMCHS Tom Klappenecker (21), CSHS* Nicholas Beasley (23), AMCHS* Ethan Wang (26), AMCHS* Bowen Tian (27), CSHS* Dominic Motekaitis (28), CSHS Raymond Zhu (29), AMCHS Lucas Chaing (31), CSHS Yura Song (32), CSHS Nicolas Ladendorf (Alt), AMCHS

Viola Xuxuan Joyce Zheng (3) Abigail Yao (4), AMCHS Divya Srinivasa (5), AMCHS Hans Park (6), CSHS* Rachel Shao (8), CSHS* Eunice Lee (11), AMCHS* Abigail Rhee (12), CSHS* David Zhang (Alt), AMCHS Nicholas Castillo (Alt), AMCHS

Cello Hannah Jeong (3), CSHS Alethia Payne (5), AMCHS Sasha Ostrovsky (6), CSHS* Owen Cai (7), AMCHS* Geena Lee (11), AMCHS Hannah Sanchez-Owsik (12), AMCHS* Ha Lee (Alt), CSHS

String Bass Porto Ortiz-Arrieta (1), CSHS* Minyoung Kim (2), CSHS* Jordan Carter (4), CSHS* Nathan Wollock (5), AMCHS Karina Ji (6), AMCHS Patrick Rowell (7), CSHS



String Orchestra (Chair)

Violin Noel Hromas (1), CSHS Milo Motekaitis (2), CSHS Ansur Riera-Vales (4), CSHS Lindsay Flanigan (9), CSHS LeeAnna Schubert (15), AMCHS Debkonya Banerjee (20), AMCHS Dominic Fazzino (21), AMCHS Rita Szunyogh (27), CSHS David Han (Alt)

Viola Christian Bribiescas (1), CSHS David Britton (2), CSHS Giancarlo Valladarez (5), AMCHS Miriam Demlow (9), CSHS Abigail Payne (10), AMCHS Emily Carson (Alt)

Cello Mary Gomillion (5), CSHS



