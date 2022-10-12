Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians earn all-region orchestra

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A total of 58 A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School musicians earned spots on the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 Symphony or String Orchestras.

Students will perform with the Region 8 concert at Baylor University on Dec. 10.

CSISD students who earned chairs in one of the all-region orchestras are listed below.

Students with (*) have advanced to the area auditions and will audition for a spot in one of the Texas All-State Orchestras.

Symphony Orchestra (Chair)

  • Violin
    • Christina Yum (4), AMCHS
    • Andrew Kim (9), CSHS*
    • Sashi Kulatilaka (10), CSHS*
    • Chloe Choi (11), AMCHS
    • Deyu Li (12), AMCHS*
    • Anna Kimber (13), CSHS*
    • Kyler Larsen (15), AMCHS*
    • Eric Wang (16), CSHS*
    • Jerry Hsieh (18), CSHS*
    • Sammy Shankar (19), AMCHS
    • Tom Klappenecker (21), CSHS*
    • Nicholas Beasley (23), AMCHS*
    • Ethan Wang (26), AMCHS*
    • Bowen Tian (27), CSHS*
    • Dominic Motekaitis (28), CSHS
    • Raymond Zhu (29), AMCHS
    • Lucas Chaing (31), CSHS
    • Yura Song (32), CSHS
    • Nicolas Ladendorf (Alt), AMCHS
  • Viola
    • Xuxuan Joyce Zheng (3)
    • Abigail Yao (4), AMCHS
    • Divya Srinivasa (5), AMCHS
    • Hans Park (6), CSHS*
    • Rachel Shao (8), CSHS*
    • Eunice Lee (11), AMCHS*
    • Abigail Rhee (12), CSHS*
    • David Zhang (Alt), AMCHS
    • Nicholas Castillo (Alt), AMCHS
  • Cello
    • Hannah Jeong (3), CSHS
    • Alethia Payne (5), AMCHS
    • Sasha Ostrovsky (6), CSHS*
    • Owen Cai (7), AMCHS*
    • Geena Lee (11), AMCHS
    • Hannah Sanchez-Owsik (12), AMCHS*
    • Ha Lee (Alt), CSHS
  • String Bass
    • Porto Ortiz-Arrieta (1), CSHS*
    • Minyoung Kim (2), CSHS*
    • Jordan Carter (4), CSHS*
    • Nathan Wollock (5), AMCHS
    • Karina Ji (6), AMCHS
    • Patrick Rowell (7), CSHS

String Orchestra (Chair)

  • Violin
    • Noel Hromas (1), CSHS
    • Milo Motekaitis (2), CSHS
    • Ansur Riera-Vales (4), CSHS
    • Lindsay Flanigan (9), CSHS
    • LeeAnna Schubert (15), AMCHS
    • Debkonya Banerjee (20), AMCHS
    • Dominic Fazzino (21), AMCHS
    • Rita Szunyogh (27), CSHS
    • David Han (Alt)
  • Viola
    • Christian Bribiescas (1), CSHS
    • David Britton (2), CSHS
    • Giancarlo Valladarez (5), AMCHS
    • Miriam Demlow (9), CSHS
    • Abigail Payne (10), AMCHS
    • Emily Carson (Alt)
  • Cello
    • Mary Gomillion (5), CSHS

