Treat of the Day: CSISD musicians earn all-region orchestra
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A total of 58 A&M Consolidated High School and College Station High School musicians earned spots on the Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 Symphony or String Orchestras.
Students will perform with the Region 8 concert at Baylor University on Dec. 10.
CSISD students who earned chairs in one of the all-region orchestras are listed below.
Students with (*) have advanced to the area auditions and will audition for a spot in one of the Texas All-State Orchestras.
Symphony Orchestra (Chair)
- Violin
- Christina Yum (4), AMCHS
- Andrew Kim (9), CSHS*
- Sashi Kulatilaka (10), CSHS*
- Chloe Choi (11), AMCHS
- Deyu Li (12), AMCHS*
- Anna Kimber (13), CSHS*
- Kyler Larsen (15), AMCHS*
- Eric Wang (16), CSHS*
- Jerry Hsieh (18), CSHS*
- Sammy Shankar (19), AMCHS
- Tom Klappenecker (21), CSHS*
- Nicholas Beasley (23), AMCHS*
- Ethan Wang (26), AMCHS*
- Bowen Tian (27), CSHS*
- Dominic Motekaitis (28), CSHS
- Raymond Zhu (29), AMCHS
- Lucas Chaing (31), CSHS
- Yura Song (32), CSHS
- Nicolas Ladendorf (Alt), AMCHS
- Viola
- Xuxuan Joyce Zheng (3)
- Abigail Yao (4), AMCHS
- Divya Srinivasa (5), AMCHS
- Hans Park (6), CSHS*
- Rachel Shao (8), CSHS*
- Eunice Lee (11), AMCHS*
- Abigail Rhee (12), CSHS*
- David Zhang (Alt), AMCHS
- Nicholas Castillo (Alt), AMCHS
- Cello
- Hannah Jeong (3), CSHS
- Alethia Payne (5), AMCHS
- Sasha Ostrovsky (6), CSHS*
- Owen Cai (7), AMCHS*
- Geena Lee (11), AMCHS
- Hannah Sanchez-Owsik (12), AMCHS*
- Ha Lee (Alt), CSHS
- String Bass
- Porto Ortiz-Arrieta (1), CSHS*
- Minyoung Kim (2), CSHS*
- Jordan Carter (4), CSHS*
- Nathan Wollock (5), AMCHS
- Karina Ji (6), AMCHS
- Patrick Rowell (7), CSHS
String Orchestra (Chair)
- Violin
- Noel Hromas (1), CSHS
- Milo Motekaitis (2), CSHS
- Ansur Riera-Vales (4), CSHS
- Lindsay Flanigan (9), CSHS
- LeeAnna Schubert (15), AMCHS
- Debkonya Banerjee (20), AMCHS
- Dominic Fazzino (21), AMCHS
- Rita Szunyogh (27), CSHS
- David Han (Alt)
- Viola
- Christian Bribiescas (1), CSHS
- David Britton (2), CSHS
- Giancarlo Valladarez (5), AMCHS
- Miriam Demlow (9), CSHS
- Abigail Payne (10), AMCHS
- Emily Carson (Alt)
- Cello
- Mary Gomillion (5), CSHS
