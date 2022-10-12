Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for the races? Wienerspiel is holding its annual wiener dog races this weekend.

The fundraising event is happening Sunday, Oct. 16 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater.

Judy LeUnes and Tyra Watts with Wienerspiel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the free family event.

There will be Wiener Dog and Wanna Be a Wiener races, a costume contest, vendors and more. There is also a boot camp on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Organizers say all breeds are welcome if the dog is well behaved and have proof of rabies vaccination.

Wienerspiel raises money for various animal nonprofits.

For more information, go to www.wienerspiel.org.

