Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for the races? Wienerspiel is holding its annual wiener dog races this weekend.

The fundraising event is happening Sunday, Oct. 16 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater.

Judy LeUnes and Tyra Watts with Wienerspiel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the free family event.

There will be Wiener Dog and Wanna Be a Wiener races, a costume contest, vendors and more. There is also a boot camp on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Organizers say all breeds are welcome if the dog is well behaved and have proof of rabies vaccination.

Wienerspiel raises money for various animal nonprofits.

For more information, go to www.wienerspiel.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
In an unprecedented move, City of Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske is speaking out about claims...
Bryan police chief says defunding claims made by mayoral candidate inaccurate

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
The updated list of Burn Bans in the Brazos Valley as of October 12, 2022.
With addition of Leon County, over half of the Brazos Valley under burn bans
College Station F.D. hires more firefighters, EMTs with federal grant
Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley
Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley