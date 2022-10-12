With addition of Leon County, over half of the Brazos Valley under burn bans

Some relief possible into next week
The updated list of Burn Bans in the Brazos Valley as of October 12, 2022.
The updated list of Burn Bans in the Brazos Valley as of October 12, 2022.(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Leon County is the latest to join the growing list of areas where outdoor burning is prohibited until further notice.

Weeks of dry weather and expanding drought is the culprit, as vegetation has once again reached dry enough levels to elevate fire danger area-wide.

The good news: At least some minor relief looks to be coming by the end of this weekend and into next week, with the arrival of our next cold front. Though outdoor burning is technically allowed across a large portion of the area, you’ll want to keep tuned to the forecast to find which days outdoor burning will be safest.

