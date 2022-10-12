YMCA officals hear from College Station community during public meeting

YMCA officials held a meeting with College Station community members about bringing programs to...
YMCA officials held a meeting with College Station community members about bringing programs to the area(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Representative from the Central Texas YMCA came to College Station to hear if the community would be interested in bringing YMCA programs to their area.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says that a good representation of the community came to the meeting and showed how a recreational center would benefit.

“We heard from folks who have very young children to folks who are senior citizens. That gave us the full gamut,” said Mooney.

Part of Tuesday’s discussions was to start a founder’s group for YMCA programs in College Station. Central Texas YMCA President and CEO Jeff Andresen says that would be one of the first steps of getting YMCA programs off the ground.

“The focus for me is to start YMCA programs,” said Andresen. “You got to get a grassroots effort going. You got to build momentum. And to build momentum you got to get people involved and people’s kids involved.”

The city of College Station will have another meeting with YMCA officials in November.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 6 South
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
Driver seriously injured in crash on Highway 105 near Navasota
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Truck carrying propane crashes on I-45 after blowout

Latest News

In an effort to get more students to the polls Brazos County Commissioners have turned to Texas...
Brazos County Commissioners approves agreement with Texas A&M for use of buses
The vote by the city council Tuesday night came after a heated public comment period, a...
Bryan City Council gives green-light for school transportation complex on west end of city
Sam Houston readies for three road & night games
Sam Houston readies for three road & night games
In an effort to get more students to the polls Brazos County Commissioners have turned to Texas...
KBTX Early voting MSC