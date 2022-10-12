YMCA officals hear from College Station community during public meeting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Representative from the Central Texas YMCA came to College Station to hear if the community would be interested in bringing YMCA programs to their area.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney says that a good representation of the community came to the meeting and showed how a recreational center would benefit.

“We heard from folks who have very young children to folks who are senior citizens. That gave us the full gamut,” said Mooney.

Part of Tuesday’s discussions was to start a founder’s group for YMCA programs in College Station. Central Texas YMCA President and CEO Jeff Andresen says that would be one of the first steps of getting YMCA programs off the ground.

“The focus for me is to start YMCA programs,” said Andresen. “You got to get a grassroots effort going. You got to build momentum. And to build momentum you got to get people involved and people’s kids involved.”

The city of College Station will have another meeting with YMCA officials in November.

