A&M Consolidated prepares for district road game against Leander on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a shut-out win over Pflugerville Hendrickson last week 41-0, the A&M Consolidated Tigers will travel to Leander on Friday night to take on the Lions.

Consol is one of three district unbeatens heading into week 8. They want to stay in the hunt for a district championship and know they will need to play discipline football against Leander.

“They do a lot of shifting with their special teams and we’ve got to make sure that we’re not jumping off sides and getting penalties,” said A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora.

Friday will be just the Tigers second road game of the year. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Bible Memorial Stadium in Leander.

