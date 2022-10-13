A&M Consolidated prepares for district road game against Leander on Friday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a shut-out win over Pflugerville Hendrickson last week 41-0, the A&M Consolidated Tigers will travel to Leander on Friday night to take on the Lions.

Consol is one of three district unbeatens heading into week 8. They want to stay in the hunt for a district championship and know they will need to play discipline football against Leander.

“They do a lot of shifting with their special teams and we’ve got to make sure that we’re not jumping off sides and getting penalties,” said A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora.

Friday will be just the Tigers second road game of the year. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Bible Memorial Stadium in Leander.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
In an unprecedented move, City of Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske is speaking out about claims...
Bryan police chief says defunding claims made by mayoral candidate inaccurate

Latest News

Rudder looking to snap two game losing streak
Coach Schloss relying on player leadership in second season
Coach Schloss relying on player leadership in second season
Coach Schlossnagle relying on player leadership in second fall season
Connor Daley plays quarterback and defensive back for the Anderson-Shiro Owls.
Anderson-Shiro leaning heavily on sophomore Connor Daley as the Owls make playoff push