Arts Council of the Brazos Valley strives to make art accessible to all residents

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley has a mission to make art accessible to all residents and visitors. They offer everything from student to business opportunities, even open studio time. Programs & Grants Coordinator Kenya Bracamontes says the council has some amazing opportunities for creatives, including some memberships for students and artists.

“So our artists and students can get a discounted membership,” said Bracamontes. “Artists can come in and create, and have a space to do that.”

Bracamontes says the Arts Council also offers memberships to businesses and hospitality.

To hear more about what the Art Council of Brazos Valley has to offer visit their website at acbv.org.

