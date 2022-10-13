Arts Council of the Brazos Valley strives to make art accessible to all residents

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley has a mission to make art accessible to all residents and visitors. They offer everything from student to business opportunities, even open studio time. Programs & Grants Coordinator Kenya Bracamontes says the council has some amazing opportunities for creatives, including some memberships for students and artists.

“So our artists and students can get a discounted membership,” said Bracamontes. “Artists can come in and create, and have a space to do that.”

Bracamontes says the Arts Council also offers memberships to businesses and hospitality.

To hear more about what the Art Council of Brazos Valley has to offer visit their website at acbv.org.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
In an unprecedented move, City of Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske is speaking out about claims...
Bryan police chief says defunding claims made by mayoral candidate inaccurate

Latest News

Schulte Roofing provides tips for the perfect roof
Schulte Roofing provides tips for the perfect roof
Brazos Valley Gives is happening on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Make a difference during Brazos Valley Gives
Navasota Morgue Haunted House
It’s a spooktacular time at the Navasota Morgue Haunted House
THE THR3E(Recurring) - bv gives
THE THR3E(Recurring) - bv gives