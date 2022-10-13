BISD and city leaders looking to repair relationship following miscommunication over proposals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After months of back and forth between the City of Bryan and Bryan ISD, the school district is finally able to move forward with its plans for the Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on the west of the city.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, a unanimous vote to approve the district’s proposal also came with some city council members sharing why they still disagree with it.

The complex will be located near the corner of Leonard Road and FM 2818, about 500 feet back from the intersection. BISD calls this proposal a compromise, after the Planning and Zoning Commission asked the district to put the complex on a different end of the property, almost 40 acres back. BISD shared concerns about the increased costs of moving the project to that part of the property due to a transmission line and floodplain.

The heated debate Tuesday may have ended in BISD’s favor but School Board President Mark McCall says it caused a divide.

“We’re a family. Sometimes there are families that have arguments and sometimes those arguments get over really quickly. Sometimes they might take a little bit longer, but in the end, we’ll all get back on the same page and work together,” he said.

McCall was called out personally by Mayor Andrew Nelson during Tuesday’s meeting, who said there needed to be communication with city leaders sooner.

“We think [the placement] was a bad choice. We don’t think the school district really listened to us or engaged us, seemed very disrespectful. But we love our school district, we love our kids, we did the right thing, and hopefully, it’ll work better next time,” Nelson said.

A common theme between the district and city leaders Wednesday was the hope to move past this issue. But, Nelson says that would have to come with changes.

“If you want to have a ‘Team Bryan’, recognize that Planning and Zoning and the Council should have a voice and make sure that we understand what’s best for the community,” he said. “There are three groups that you have to go through not just staff unlike maybe how it works in the school district, we actually have elected officials which run things, not staff.”

Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carrabine maintains that working the way they did with the city Planning and Development staff has been common practice.

“My understanding of the process and the protocol is for the design team to meet with the City Planning and Development Department. And that’s exactly what we did. And we feel we feel good about the outcome. We ultimately satisfied all their criteria, and we received their recommendation on each proposal,” she said.

Since this concern has come up, McCall says they will be discussing what went wrong and how the divide could have been avoided.

“We were supplying the information; all of our actions are taking place in open meetings. As far as I’m concerned, unless you reach out, I don’t know if you have a problem or have an issue,” he said. “In the near future, we’ll debrief how, what happened, you know, how can we improve communications.”

Regardless of how issues happened, both McCall and Nelson say they are just looking for ways to get past this.

“We want to keep our momentum moving forward. We all love Bryan, and we want to see Bryan grow, we want to see the district grow. We look forward to you know, rebuilding some relationships,” McCall said.

“We are accomplishing so much together. I hope we don’t allow the fact that this was mismanaged and that that came as a surprise to the city, you know, we need to move past it,” Nelson said.

