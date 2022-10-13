Anonymous bomb threat to Kyle Field prompts university police investigation, evacuation

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A bomb threat is being investigated at Kyle Field, according to Texas A&M University’s emergency alert system CodeMaroon.

University police say they received an anonymous threat Thursday afternoon at 1:25 p.m. and are currently searching Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex with explosive detection canines.

Those buildings were evacuated, but police say all other campus activities can resume as normal.

Police ask that everyone still avoid the area.

Police wouldn’t speculate if the threat is linked to other hoaxes at universities across the nation in recent months.

UPD says updates will be posted through CodeMaroon.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

