Brazos Civic Orchestra brings fantasy film to life with new concert

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you love Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and Dark Knight?

The music of the Brazos Civic Orchestra will take you from Rudder Theatre to the halls of Hogwarts, the Shire of Middle-earth, and the dimly-lit streets of Gotham City in this free concert.

Joe Daigle, Artistic Director and Conductor, and Lauren Dorsett, Orchestra Vice President, joined The Three to talk about preparations for the show.

“The number one reason why I select certain pieces of music for the orchestra is to make sure the ensemble members have fun playing it,” Daigle said.

You can attend the concert on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. at Margaret Rudder Theater auditorium at James Earl Rudder High School in Bryan.

To learn more about the Brazos Civic Orchestra, watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at The Cottages of College Station in the 2300 block of...
Video shows man using fire extinguisher to help stop fire on apartment balcony

Latest News

Celebrating National Wine Month with some sweet treats from The Tipsy Trinket.
Sweet wine lovers unite for National Wine Month
Watch the full episode of The Three from October 11.
The Three: Thursday, October 13
THE THR3E(Recurring) - brazos civic orchestra
THE THR3E(Recurring) - brazos civic orchestra
THE THR3E(Recurring) - kid to kid
THE THR3E(Recurring) - kid to kid