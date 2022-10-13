Brazos Civic Orchestra brings fantasy film to life with new concert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Do you love Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and Dark Knight?

The music of the Brazos Civic Orchestra will take you from Rudder Theatre to the halls of Hogwarts, the Shire of Middle-earth, and the dimly-lit streets of Gotham City in this free concert.

Joe Daigle, Artistic Director and Conductor, and Lauren Dorsett, Orchestra Vice President, joined The Three to talk about preparations for the show.

“The number one reason why I select certain pieces of music for the orchestra is to make sure the ensemble members have fun playing it,” Daigle said.

You can attend the concert on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. at Margaret Rudder Theater auditorium at James Earl Rudder High School in Bryan.

To learn more about the Brazos Civic Orchestra, watch the video above.

