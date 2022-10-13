Brazos County Crime Stoppers to hold Fundraising Gala after milestone year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers seeks to prevent and solve crime in Brazos County with the help of the community.

Rob Santarsiero, Law Enforcement Coordinator, says 2022 has been a busy year full of accomplishments for the organization.

“Our board of directors, they are all new and very active,” Santarsiero said. “We’ve modernized policies and procedures internally. We have brought on new tools and new roles to the table as tips come in. We act much more quickly.”

Next month, they are hoping to celebrate their achievement with their first-ever Fundraising Gala that will continue to fund their mission going forward.

“It’s going to be a fun evening full of food, fellowship, and fun,” Treasurer Bobby Kazmir said. “We are going to have a silent action. Our organization, some of the tips are funded by a portion of the probation fees the county receives but all of the rest of the work that we do is funded by donations and fundraising.”

Santarsiero says it helps fund things like their vehicle and the P3 Tips mobile app. He says funding is crucial to help their nonprofit accomplish its mission.

The gala is on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center. Enjoy dinner, a cash bar, a silent auction, door prizes and more.

TIP HOTLINE: 979-775-8477

