Brazos County Crime Stoppers to hold Fundraising Gala after milestone year

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County Crime Stoppers seeks to prevent and solve crime in Brazos County with the help of the community.

Rob Santarsiero, Law Enforcement Coordinator, says 2022 has been a busy year full of accomplishments for the organization.

“Our board of directors, they are all new and very active,” Santarsiero said. “We’ve modernized policies and procedures internally. We have brought on new tools and new roles to the table as tips come in. We act much more quickly.”

Next month, they are hoping to celebrate their achievement with their first-ever Fundraising Gala that will continue to fund their mission going forward.

“It’s going to be a fun evening full of food, fellowship, and fun,” Treasurer Bobby Kazmir said. “We are going to have a silent action. Our organization, some of the tips are funded by a portion of the probation fees the county receives but all of the rest of the work that we do is funded by donations and fundraising.”

Santarsiero says it helps fund things like their vehicle and the P3 Tips mobile app. He says funding is crucial to help their nonprofit accomplish its mission.

The gala is on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center. Enjoy dinner, a cash bar, a silent auction, door prizes and more.

TIP HOTLINE: 979-775-8477

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at The Cottages of College Station in the 2300 block of...
Video shows man using fire extinguisher to help stop fire on apartment balcony

Latest News

Brazos County Detention Center
Brazos County inmate sexually assaulted, 3 suspects charged
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Focus at Four: Texas A&M Professor talks new CPI report, economy
New Consumer Price Index numbers show inflation increased in September