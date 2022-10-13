Bryan seeks fifth win of season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are seeking their 5th win of the season when Weiss comes to town. Bryan has already matched their win record from last year with four wins, but that was under the regime of Ross Rogers.

The Vikings are coming off a bye week which Head Coach Ricky Tullos said was in a perfect spot. The bye wasn’t too early or too late. They also went into the break with momentum after a big win over Copperas Cove.

Head Coach Ricky Tullos knows the next four game are going to dictate if this team is going to make the playoffs.

“We’ve got a four week stretch right here of four really good opponents, but we’re ready for that challenge,” Head Coach Ricky Tullos said. “I told the guys earlier today that it’s kind of a four week season right here and a lot of the work we put in is all right now.. let’s seize the moment and let’s continue to get better every day and keep our head down, and let’s see what happens in the next four weeks.”

The Vikings have one more home game after the Weiss contest.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

