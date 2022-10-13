Bryan seeks fifth win of season

(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are seeking their 5th win of the season when Weiss comes to town. Bryan has already matched their win record from last year with four wins, but that was under the regime of Ross Rogers.

The Vikings are coming off a bye week which Head Coach Ricky Tullos said was in a perfect spot. The bye wasn’t too early or too late. They also went into the break with momentum after a big win over Copperas Cove.

Head Coach Ricky Tullos knows the next four game are going to dictate if this team is going to make the playoffs.

“We’ve got a four week stretch right here of four really good opponents, but we’re ready for that challenge,” Head Coach Ricky Tullos said. “I told the guys earlier today that it’s kind of a four week season right here and a lot of the work we put in is all right now.. let’s seize the moment and let’s continue to get better every day and keep our head down, and let’s see what happens in the next four weeks.”

The Vikings have one more home game after the Weiss contest.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at The Cottages of College Station in the 2300 block of...
Video shows man using fire extinguisher to help stop fire on apartment balcony

Latest News

Aggie soccer prepares to host Auburn Friday night at 7pm
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Cougars host Grizzlies for homecoming match up