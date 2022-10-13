City of Bryan looking to add retail, residential businesses along Highway 47, Highway 21

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved over 5,000 acres of land to start construction on for the city’s innovation corridor Tuesday night. The area is alongside Highway 47 and Highway 21.

The city would want to use the space for retail and residential areas including housing near the RELLIS campus and the Texas A&M Health Science Center.

“RELLIS is expanding, they’re increasing their student body and people want to live close to campus. With the high-density residential that would allow for those apartment buildings and allow people to be closer to their campuses,” said City of Bryan Project Planner Katie Williams.

The vision that the city had for the space started back when they were first building the road in the 1990s. Now after approval from the city council, developers have already started to take interest in building businesses on the property. The city is currently going through the necessities they would like to see be built first so the construction on the innovation corridor will take some time.

“It’s not going to be fully built out in a year, we’re going to see kind of bits and pieces where the utility lines are, this is something we expect to be a 50-year to a 100-year plan,” said Williams.

The city of Bryan will also be dedicating a portion of that area to research and development projects.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.