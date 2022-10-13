City of Bryan looking to add retail, residential businesses along Highway 47, Highway 21

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council approved over 5,000 acres of land to start construction on for the city’s innovation corridor Tuesday night. The area is alongside Highway 47 and Highway 21.

The city would want to use the space for retail and residential areas including housing near the RELLIS campus and the Texas A&M Health Science Center.

“RELLIS is expanding, they’re increasing their student body and people want to live close to campus. With the high-density residential that would allow for those apartment buildings and allow people to be closer to their campuses,” said City of Bryan Project Planner Katie Williams.

The vision that the city had for the space started back when they were first building the road in the 1990s. Now after approval from the city council, developers have already started to take interest in building businesses on the property. The city is currently going through the necessities they would like to see be built first so the construction on the innovation corridor will take some time.

“It’s not going to be fully built out in a year, we’re going to see kind of bits and pieces where the utility lines are, this is something we expect to be a 50-year to a 100-year plan,” said Williams.

The city of Bryan will also be dedicating a portion of that area to research and development projects.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
In an unprecedented move, City of Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske is speaking out about claims...
Bryan police chief says defunding claims made by mayoral candidate inaccurate

Latest News

The heated debate Tuesday may have ended in BISD’s favor but School Board President Mark McCall...
BISD and city leaders looking to repair relationship following miscommunication over proposals
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Rudder looking to snap two game losing streak
Rudder looking to snap two game losing streak
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Brazos County Commissioners move forward with plans to build medical examiner’s facility
Brazos County Commissioners move forward with plans to build medical examiner’s facility