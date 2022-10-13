Classroom Champion: Kylie Maxson from Navasota High School

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Kylie Maxson is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion.

The Navasota High School senior has a 5.4 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Kylie is the treasurer of the National Honor Society, coaches for Navasota’s Little Diggers, and has made Academic All-District every year of high school.

“She is incredibly self-motivated,” Navasota teacher Daniel Byrd said. “I have not had to do anything related to getting her motivated to do it. She’s a very forward person when it comes to jumping for it.”

Athletically, Kylie is on the Rattlers’ volleyball, tennis, track, and cross country teams. A four-year starter in volleyball, she has amassed more than 1000 kills and 1200 digs in her career. The past two years, Kylie was named 1st Team All-District, and last season, she was awarded District 24-4A Co-Offensive MVP. As a sophomore, Kylie qualified for the regional track meet in the 800-meter, and last year she was named tennis MVP. Even with all of her individual achievements, Kylie says her motivation has always been about more than just herself.

“I’ve always been the person that doesn’t want to let anybody down or disappoint anyone, so whenever I’m running or playing volleyball, I always do it for my coaches or for my teammates,” Kylie said.

While sports take up much of her time in high school, Kylie has found a way to not just survive, but thrive at both.

“Any time we’re on the road, she has her books with her, she has her laptop with her,” Navasota volleyball coach Susan Foy said. “She spends a lot of time studying. We have Saturday practices and the girls will talk about things they’re doing and she’ll talk about calculus or physics or something she has going on. It’s definitely a balance, but just how committed she is to wanting to be successful in everything she does — that is what really pushes her, and it’s what makes her such a great athlete and student.”

After graduation, Kylie plans to major in business at Texas A&M and pursue a career in accounting.

