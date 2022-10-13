Cougars host Grizzlies for homecoming match up

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Class 5-a Division 1 only two undefeated district teams remain: College Station and Glenn.

The Cougars moved up to spot number 3 after their 17-0 shutout over Cedar Park last week. Tomorrow the Cougars will have another difficult match up against the Grizzlies.

Glenn is coming off of a 31-21 win to East View last week.

Head Coach Stoney Pryor says his team is excited and ready to go for tomorrow’s homecoming game.

It’s homecoming for us, an undefeated district team coming in with our undefeated district record and so there’s a lot on the line. The kids of course will be excited and motivated, not just to play at home but to play for a homecoming crowd,” said Pryor. “The noticeable thing about Glenn is they run a Slot-T offense. It’s an extremely, heavily run-based offense that is something we don’t see a lot.”

Kick off between the Cougars and Grizzlies is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Cougar Field.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.