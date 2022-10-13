Cougars host Grizzlies for homecoming match up

(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - In Class 5-a Division 1 only two undefeated district teams remain: College Station and Glenn.

The Cougars moved up to spot number 3 after their 17-0 shutout over Cedar Park last week. Tomorrow the Cougars will have another difficult match up against the Grizzlies.

Glenn is coming off of a 31-21 win to East View last week.

Head Coach Stoney Pryor says his team is excited and ready to go for tomorrow’s homecoming game.

It’s homecoming for us, an undefeated district team coming in with our undefeated district record and so there’s a lot on the line. The kids of course will be excited and motivated, not just to play at home but to play for a homecoming crowd,” said Pryor. “The noticeable thing about Glenn is they run a Slot-T offense. It’s an extremely, heavily run-based offense that is something we don’t see a lot.”

Kick off between the Cougars and Grizzlies is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Cougar Field.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
Dennis Keith Campbell was indicted for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of...
Man indicted in Madisonville for sexual abuse of a child
Blake Shelton will exit 'The Voice' in the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’
The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at The Cottages of College Station in the 2300 block of...
Video shows man using fire extinguisher to help stop fire on apartment balcony

Latest News

Bryan seeks fifth win of season
Aggie soccer prepares to host Auburn Friday night at 7pm
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)