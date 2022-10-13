Experience science in action at 34th annual Chemistry Open House

By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Anyone can be a chemist, and Texas A&M’s Chemistry Department can prove it. The department is hosting its 34th annual Chemistry Open House Saturday, and it’ll be something the entire family can enjoy.

The event brings science to life through demonstrations, hands-on and computer activities and lectures from chemistry faculty. There will also be four showings of the Texas-wide Chemistry Road Show.

Stephanie McCartney, organizer and chemistry professor, said the event shows people how chemistry and science relate to everyday life.

“We get to explain and show how everyday, mundane things have a very exciting understanding with the science background,” McCartney said.

This is the first year the event is returning in person since the start of the pandemic, so you can expect some new things. She said there are many new chemistry professors who are leading activities and demonstrations. There’s also a new theme for this year’s event.

The Chemistry Open House aligns with the American Chemical Society’s National Chemistry Week, and this year’s theme is “fabulous fibers.” McCartney said they’ll be diving into synthetic and natural fibers at the event.

“This allows kids of all ages to open up an idea of how science can take you anywhere,” McCartney said. “You can do all sorts of different jobs and careers from not just chemistry, but all science areas and branching out into liberal arts and humanities.”

The Chemistry Open House is free and open to the public. It goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be hosted in Texas A&M’s main chemistry building complex. For more information on the location and parking, click here.

