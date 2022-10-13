Greater Texas Foundation awards large grant for Brazos Valley Gives matching

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Donations made to your local school district during Brazos Valley Gives will triple in value thanks to a grant from the Greater Texas Foundation.

The foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley. It will be used to provide matching funds for education foundations participating in the fundraiser.

School districts participating include; Bryan ISD, College Station ISD, Burton ISD, Brenham ISD, Caldwell ISD, Navasota ISD, Centerville ISD and Sommerville ISD.

Each district will receive a 2:1 match for the first $2,500 they raise through Brazos Valley Gives. That means if you give $5, the district will receive $15.

“Greater Texas Foundation is excited to be a part of this effort to raise funds for the Brazos Valley,” said Andrea Robledo with Greater Texas Foundation. “We are excited to see how our dollars can amplify the work others are doing right here in our communities.”

Brazos Valley gives is Tuesday, October 18th. Early giving is open right now. You can donate here.

