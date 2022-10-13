Kid to Kid children’s consignment store prepares for the holidays

By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With major holidays approaching parents want to dress their kids for the occasion. Kid to Kid, a children’s consignment store in Bryan, has all your needs for your child’s next picturesque moment.

Manager of Kid to Kid, Sarah O’Bannon, says the store carries kid’s clothing and a little something for mom too.

“We have lots of apparel, accessories, shoes, all of those things for the holidays. We go from sizes [premature], up through 14, 16, boy and girl, and we also have women’s maternity and athletic wear,” said O’Bannon.

The manager also says clothes are affordable, giving you more bang for your buck.

“This stuff is like new, especially holiday stuff. You only wear it once or twice, and so people sell it back to us and you get to buy it from us at such an affordable cost in great condition,” O’Bannon said.

Kid to kid is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6p.m.

