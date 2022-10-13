New Consumer Price Index numbers show inflation increased in September

By Katie Aupperle and Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Inflation showed no signs of slowing down in September. In fact, it accelerated.

Raymond Robertson, with the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Service, joined First News at Four to talk about what the report released on Thursday means.

“What’s happening is those price increases that came from supply chain shortages and also the tightness in the labor market are rippling through the economy,” Robertson said. “So we’re seeing those price increases at the grocery store, at the gas pump still, we’re expecting more of that, and also at home with rent prices.”

Despite recent moves by the Federal Reserve to try and fight inflation, Robertson expects prices to continue to rise in the short-term.

“The really difficult trade-off is either prices are going to keep rising or the Fed will react very strongly and pull back the economy which would put us into recession,” Robertson said. “So we’re in between a rock and a hard place at this moment in the economy.”

