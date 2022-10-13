New drought monitor to release Thursday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Thursday morning, the Office of the Texas State Climatologist releases an updated drought monitor. Since the release of last week’s drought monitor, the Brazos Valley has seen very little rain. Portions of the Brazos Valley saw thunderstorms last night, but rainfall totals will not be included in the new drought monitor.

The following image is the drought monitor as of October 13th for the Brazos Valley:

Most of the Brazos Valley is included under drought conditions with the latest update. Portions of Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker, and Grimes counties remain abnormally dry. (KBTX)

Portions of Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker, and Grimes counties are currently considered “abnormally dry.” After persistent dry conditions this last week, areas of Leon and Houston counties have been upgraded to “moderate drought”. In addition to that, “extreme drought” has extended its reach into Washington county.

Most of the state of Texas needs over 15" inches of rain to return to normal conditions (KBTX Weather)

The National Weather Service and NOAA continue to state that the Brazos Valley needs somewhere between 9 and 12 inches of rain to completely alleviate drought conditions. The surrounding regions, however, need over 15 inches of rain to completely return to normal. Conditions are not expected to improve much, but some relief may be on the way.

A cold front is expected to arrive in the Brazos Valley on Sunday, providing the chance for some widespread rain. It will not be enough to completely heal current drought conditions, but it should help put a dent into it. Here’s a look into rainfall potential over the next seven days.

Cold front brings widespread rain chances to start off the next work week. (KBTX Weather)

