Officers find $402K worth of liquid meth inside condoms, pumpkins at US-Mexico border

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized nearly 44 pounds of liquid...
Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized nearly 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of pumpkins.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) - Border protection officials say authorities encountered Halloween decorations that were not what they seemed to be earlier this week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, were able to stop pumpkins filled with liquid methamphetamine from entering the U.S. on Tuesday.

Officers said they spotted pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed within 136 condoms that were inside four pumpkins during an inspection of a 2012 Ford Escape.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything, and this was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” said Elizabeth Garduno, acting port director.

Officials said the border protection team seized about 44 pounds of meth worth $402,196 inside the pumpkins.

The vehicle’s driver and passenger were turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to bomb threat at Kyle Field
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
College Station firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
The fire happened just after 7 p.m. at The Cottages of College Station in the 2300 block of...
Video shows man using fire extinguisher to help stop fire on apartment balcony

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting about a North Korean missile launch with...
N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border
The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald...
Jan. 6 committee reveals new details
Three 17-year-old defendants are facing multiple charges related to the brutal attack that...
GRAPHIC: Teens charged with sexual assault of inmate in Brazos County Detention Center
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video